Queiroz wants Iran to cross the first hurdle

Bengaluru, May 28: Iran are making the World Cup cut for the fifth time. But in all previous occasions - 1978, 1998, 2006 and 2014 -, they have never crossed the first hurdle.
And as Team Melli heads to Russia, this is one record which its outgoing coach Carlos Queiroz wants to set it straight precisely.
The Portuguese taskmaster is taking Iran to its second successive World Cup and he expects his wards to create history this time.
"Our wish is to qualify for the second round and we're working with full concentration and commitment to achieve that goal," Queiroz was quoted as saying in the Asian Football Confederation website.
An Asian superpower, Iran has impressed at the global stage on and off. In the last World Cup in Brazil, in the group stage match against Argentina they kept the former champions at bay for more than 90 minutes before falling to a Lionel Messi stunner in the stoppage time.
Queiroz, who assisted Sir Alex Ferguson when Manchester United won Champions League in 2008 believes Iran have it in them to succeed in Russia.
"All of the players are fully motivated and very excited to play, and I'm sure if we take the same approach as always with our team spirit and cohesion we've always shown in previous competitions, then we'll be alright," he added.
Carlos Queiroz in an interview with @futbolarena:— Hatam Sh (@1980daddy) May 23, 2018
"We will do everything to qualify from our group in #2018FWC and write history. Maybe it seems to be impossible at this time but In football, you can never say never"@TeamMelliIran#کیروش #کیروش #جام_جهانی #ایران #تیم_ملی pic.twitter.com/HhVKjyerF7
The Iran squad chosen for Russia has big names like Sardar Azmoun but Queiroz came in for criticism when he left out Belgium-based prolific striker Kaveh Rezaei.
But Queiroz, who has managed teams like current UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, justified his selections.
"Any coach would love to have more players and some of the players who helped us to qualify, but unfortunately we can only have 23 and we need to be sure that we always make the right and fair decisions because in life it is very comfortable to make easy decisions," he said.
"But what you expect from a leader is to make the right and fair decisions. Believe me, to select these players was the result of loads of hours of work, analysis, evaluation and observations before we made this decision," he added.
Irrespective of the what the results are going to be in Russia, Queiroz has made it clear he is going to call it quits. He also sought to dispel the notion that his resignation would be a distraction for Team Melli.
"This is part of the business, part of professional football and part of life. Those issues don't change, no matter what has happened. Everybody knows that. It won't affect our motivation.
"We've to try to make sure the players and the team become better and better every single day, to be able to compete with honour and dignity, and bring joy and pride to the nation,' Queiroz added.
In Russia, Iran are drawn along with European champions Portugl, former World Cup winners Spain and Morocco.
They open their campaign against Morocco on June 15. fi
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.