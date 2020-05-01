Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Setien: Martinez is a great footballer and playing with Messi is a huge incentive

By Dejan Kalinic
Barcelona head coach Quique Setien talked up Inter forward Lautaro Martinez and said lining up alongside Lionel Messi was a huge incentive
Barcelona head coach Quique Setien talked up Inter forward Lautaro Martinez and said lining up alongside Lionel Messi was a "huge incentive"

Barcelona, May 1: Barcelona head coach Quique Setien talked up Inter forward Lautaro Martinez and said lining up alongside Lionel Messi was a "huge incentive" for players.

Martinez has been heavily linked with a move to the LaLiga giants, who are also reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

The 22-year-old already plays alongside Messi with Argentina, having scored nine international goals in just 17 appearances.

Asked regularly about Martinez, Setien praised the forward's talent – and said playing alongside Messi could attract transfer targets to Barcelona.

"Lautaro Martinez is a great footballer," Setien told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Messi likes him? We will have to ask him. All good players can attract Barcelona's interest.

"As well as the fact that for many the fact of being able to play with Leo represents a huge incentive."

Martinez had scored 16 goals in 31 games for Inter before this season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 5:10 [IST]
Other articles published on May 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue