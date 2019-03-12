Football

Falcao dreams of emulating Jordan with baseball career

By Opta
FalcaoJordan-Cropped
Falcao Jordan

New York, March 12: Radamel Falcao has set his sights on emulating NBA great Michael Jordan by playing baseball when he retires from football.

The 33-year-old is approaching the latter stages of a career that has seen him win league titles in Argentina, Portugal and France as well as the Copa del Rey, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup while at Atletico Madrid.

However, Monaco striker Falcao is keen to reignite his passion for baseball and follow in the footsteps of basketball legend Jordan, who retired in October 1993 and played in the minor leagues until his return to the Chicago Bulls in March 1995.

In an interview with France Football, Falcao said: "I love baseball. When I was little, in Venezuela, where I grew up, it was the sport I played, at a very good level.

"I often talk about it with my wife. I think when I finish my football career, I'll start one as a professional baseball player.

"Like Jordan, even if he was a basketball player and did not get to play in the big leagues, at the highest level. I want to be the first to succeed!"

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 19:20 [IST]
