Radja Nainggolan confirms admiration for Premier League

Bengaluru, October 20: Belgium and Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has hinted that he is set for a move to the Premier League.
The Roma midfielder has been heavily linked with moves to Manchester United and Chelsea, with both registering their interest in the summer.
The 29-year-old is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world and is a complete midfielder who can attack and defend well.
He is a tireless player and is a brilliant passer of the ball. The Belgian has a gifted shooting ability and often finds the net from outside of the box.
At the same time, his tenacity helps his side defensively and he is a sublime tackler. A player whom any team in the world would love to have, now has confirmed his admiration for the Premier League.
Nainggolan played at Stamford Bridge for Roma on Wednesday night as the Serie A side battled from two goals down to earn a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw.
Former Manchester City stars Aleksandar Kolarov and Edin Dzeko were on the scoresheet for the Italians.
Nainggolan played the full game in the centre of midfield and insists that he enjoyed the experience of playing at a Premier League ground.
"Yeah, good atmosphere," Nainggolan said after the game.
"Thank you for the words, but at the end of the day we’re playing against each other and I have to do my job.
"I think he’s a really good coach because his results over the past few years speak for themselves.
"But in the end I have to do what I have to do, and that’s playing for Roma and giving the maximum for Roma."
Pressed on whether he would move to the Premier League, Nainggolan continued: "Yeah, it’s a good league.
"Beautiful stadiums, good atmospheres in the stadiums, but at the moment my head is only there ."