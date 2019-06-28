Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Camacho joins Sporting from Liverpool

By Opta
Rafael Camacho
Rafael Camacho has joined Sporting CP on five-year deal

Liverpool, June 28: Liverpool confirmed teenage attacker Rafael Camacho had completed a move to Sporting CP for a reported £5million.

Camacho, 19, has been unable to break through at Anfield, making just two senior appearances since joining the Premier League giants in 2016.

The Portugal youth international will return to his homeland after signing a five-year deal with Sporting.

"Rafael Camacho has completed a permanent transfer to Sporting CP," a Liverpool statement read on Thursday (June 27).

"The Portuguese youth international joined Liverpool's academy at the end of the 2015-16 season and departs the club for a return to his homeland.

"The 19-year-old made two first-team appearances during his time on Merseyside and was a regular for Neil Critchley's Under-23s last season.

"Everybody at LFC wishes Rafael the best of luck at his new club."

ESPN report the £5m fee could rise to £7m and includes a sell-on clause and buy-back option.

More RAFAEL CAMACHO News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 35 - June 28 2019, 03:00 PM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 5:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue