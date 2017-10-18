Rafinha has no interest in leaving Barcelona, claims his father Mazinho

Camp Nou, Oct 18: Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara's father Mazinho has revealed that his son is currently not interested in any transfer gossip amid speculation regarding his January move to AC Milan and Arsenal.
The 24-year-old has been attracting a lot of interest since this summer after it emerged that the midfielder could be open to a new challenge.
Liverpool and Arsenal earlier remain interested in the attacker but, according to reports, the Brazilian had earlier agreed to move to the San Siro which did not materialise.
However, a new has again surfaced that he is now again open to moving from the Catalan side in the Winter window but his father now has poured cold water on all the speculations and suggested Rafinha has no interest in leaving Barcelona.
"The important thing is that he's well. Our worry is that he recovers, that he can get back onto the pitch. We've spoken with nobody because an injured player is difficult to negotiate with when it comes to other clubs. Also, we don't have interest, we have a contract with Barcelona."
The Brazil midfielder has been out with a knee injury since April and underwent surgery for the second time earlier this month. However, no return date of the midfielder has been declared yet.
Rafinha earlier at the start of the season got a Brazil call-up from Tito and his father now claimed that he is still hopeful of his son's chances to make it to Russia 2018 with Brazil and he is working hard to recover properly.
"Rafinha is well, recovering, doing his work. He'll be back soon," he added.
"Since 2005 I've had a perfect relationship with Barcelona. I have no complaints. I don't think Rafinha has had any problems with any coach or their system because he's a player that can adapt to any position."
Rafinha has been at Barcelona since he was 13, but he has seen first-team opportunities hardly come by. The midfielder has battled injuries since his ACL sprain against Roma in 2015 and since then has scored seven times and only made 24 appearances.