Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Raiola denies finalising PSG move for De Ligt

By Opta
Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with Europes big clubs
Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with Europe's big clubs

Paris, June 13: Mino Raiola dismissed claims he was in France to finalise Matthijs de Ligt's move to Paris Saint-Germain as "fake news".

De Ligt, 19, has been linked with a move to PSG or Barcelona, with Manchester United and Liverpool also reported to be interested in the Ajax captain.

Raiola, the centre-back's agent, was apparently pictured in Paris amid claims he was sealing De Ligt's move to the Ligue 1 champions.

But the agent rubbished the reports, telling ANSA: "This is a classic example of fake news."

De Ligt is set to leave Ajax in the close season after an impressive campaign during which he helped the Dutch giants win the Eredivisie and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Raiola's worldwide ban was temporarily stayed until the outcome of an "urgent" appeal lodged on Wednesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed.

More MATTHIJS DE LIGT News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 18 - June 13 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 7:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue