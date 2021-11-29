Football
Ralf Rangnick wants RB Leipzig midfielder in January - Things to know about him

By

Bengaluru, Nov. 29: Manchester United are likely to appoint Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the campaign with an additional two-year consultancy role from the very next season.

The incoming manager however could be involved in signings from this upcoming January window as according to some rumours, he is looking to explore his former club RB Leipzig and sign Amadou Haidara. Rangnick brought the midfielder to Germany in 2019 when he was with Leipzig and he could now follow him to Old Trafford.

Haidara's career at Leipzig

The Mali international was brought in for £17million to replace the departing Naby Keita who joined Liverpool in 2019. The 23-year-old has gone from strength to strength since then and has been a regular part of Jesse Marsch's team this term. He made 31 Bundesliga appearances last season and scoring three times and assisting another under Julian Nagelsmann. This term he has played in 11 games in the Bundesliga scoring twice.

Playing Style

The 23-year-old mostly plays as a box-to-box midfielder and has the talent to score and create goals as a playmaker too. Under Julian Nagelsmann’s reign last season he was used in the advanced playmaker role. This season, under Jesse Marsch, he has returned to his box-to-box routes and has been one of their most creative sparks.

Transfer Fee

Haidara reportedly has a £33m release clause in his contract at Leipzig. Leipzig have demonstrated a willingness to sell key players in the past as long as their asking price is met. Hence, should Rangnick come up with the desired offer, the move could befall.

A good option for United?

Given United's struggles in the middle of the park with Fred and Mctominay's inconsistency and Pogba's uncertain future, Rangnick may well pinpoint Haidara as his first transfer target. Moreover, Nemanja Matic is slowly entering into the twilight and so bringing in the 23-year-old this winter could help them build for the future and get rid of deadwood.

Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 16:25 [IST]
