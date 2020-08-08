Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ramos feeling 'bitter' after 'extremely strange' Real Madrid season

By Joe Wright

Madrid, Aug 8: Sergio Ramos says Real Madrid have been left with a "bitter aftertaste" after elimination from the Champions League brought their "extremely strange" season to an end.

The Madrid captain watched from the stands due to suspension as his side lost 2-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Friday, with Pep Guardiola's men advancing to the quarter-finals 4-2 on aggregate.

Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid (4-2 agg): Sterling, Jesus seal quarter-final spot

Madrid won the revamped Supercopa de Espana in January and claimed the LaLiga title after going 11 matches unbeaten when the competition restarted following the coronavirus-enforced break.

Ramos is proud of those triumphs but accepts being knocked out at the last-16 stage in Europe is not good enough for a club of their stature.

"An extremely strange season is over and the taste is bittersweet," he wrote on Twitter.

"This year has been very hard on everyone. But we are Real Madrid and we were set to win everything. Credit must be given to winning the Liga under such exceptional circumstances and the Spanish Supercup.

"However, being eleminated [sic] from the Champions League leaves us with a bitter aftertaste: we wanted more. Now it is time to rest to come back and fight for the next season. This badge and this history always deserve it all. In victory, in defeat, always: HALA MADRID.

"Thank you for your unconditional support, even in the distance."

The next LaLiga season is due to start on September 12.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,088,611 | World - 19,532,532
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 21:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue