Ramos takes a dig at former team-mate Ronaldo

Kolkata, September 10: It has hardly been a month since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus, but for captain Sergio Ramos, he is long gone.

While debate on whether Luka Modric deserves UEFA Champions League best player award ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo continues, Ramos settled it with a dig at his former Real Madrid team-mate.

"Maybe other players have more marketing or bigger names, Modric deserves to win the award," said Ramos.

Ramos himself bagged the best defender in UEFA's best of the season, while Modric bagged the best midfielder honour as well and Keylor Navas was adjudged the best goal-keeper.

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
