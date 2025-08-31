KKR to CSK: IPL teams who may want Salman Nizar in IPL 2026 Auction after Kerala batter's heroics in KCL 2025

BCCI looking for even bigger Sponsorship Deal after Dream11 Exit? Indian Board set to earn Staggering Money with Raise!

Football Rangers And Celtic End In Goalless Stalemate During Low-Key Derby Match In a low-key Glasgow derby, Rangers and Celtic played to a 0-0 draw. This result marks Celtic's first points dropped this season as both teams struggled to create scoring opportunities. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Celtic and Rangers played to a 0-0 draw in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox, marking Celtic's first dropped points of the season. The Glasgow derby was uneventful, with neither team able to break the deadlock. Rangers thought they had scored in the 31st minute when John Souttar headed in from a James Tavernier free-kick, but VAR ruled it offside.

Rangers have now started their Premiership campaign without a win in four matches, a situation they've faced only three times before: in 1964-65, 1978-79, and 1983-84. This result adds pressure on new manager Russell Martin as his team has not won in five top-flight games since December 2005.

Both teams were looking for a morale boost after failing to qualify for the Champions League earlier this week. However, neither side managed to create significant scoring opportunities. The combined expected goals (xG) was just 0.32, with Rangers at 0.15 and Celtic at 0.17.

For Celtic, this is only the third time in ten seasons that they haven't won their first Premiership match against Rangers. Kieran Tierney came close with an acrobatic shot aimed directly at Jack Butland in the 56th minute, but neither team could secure a victory.

The match saw few chances for either side to claim all three points. Despite efforts from both teams, they shared the spoils as neither could find the net.