English Edition
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Rangers And Celtic End In Goalless Stalemate During Low-Key Derby Match

In a low-key Glasgow derby, Rangers and Celtic played to a 0-0 draw. This result marks Celtic's first points dropped this season as both teams struggled to create scoring opportunities.

By

Celtic and Rangers played to a 0-0 draw in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox, marking Celtic's first dropped points of the season. The Glasgow derby was uneventful, with neither team able to break the deadlock. Rangers thought they had scored in the 31st minute when John Souttar headed in from a James Tavernier free-kick, but VAR ruled it offside.

Rangers have now started their Premiership campaign without a win in four matches, a situation they've faced only three times before: in 1964-65, 1978-79, and 1983-84. This result adds pressure on new manager Russell Martin as his team has not won in five top-flight games since December 2005.

Rangers and Celtic Draw in Goalless Derby

Both teams were looking for a morale boost after failing to qualify for the Champions League earlier this week. However, neither side managed to create significant scoring opportunities. The combined expected goals (xG) was just 0.32, with Rangers at 0.15 and Celtic at 0.17.

For Celtic, this is only the third time in ten seasons that they haven't won their first Premiership match against Rangers. Kieran Tierney came close with an acrobatic shot aimed directly at Jack Butland in the 56th minute, but neither team could secure a victory.

The match saw few chances for either side to claim all three points. Despite efforts from both teams, they shared the spoils as neither could find the net.

Story first published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 19:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 31, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out