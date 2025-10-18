Football Rangers And Dundee United Share Points In Thrilling 2-2 Draw At Ibrox In a dramatic match at Ibrox, James Tavernier's late strike secured a 2-2 draw for Rangers against Dundee United. Despite dominating the first half, Rangers faced a comeback from United before Tavernier salvaged a point. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 23:16 [IST]

James Tavernier's late goal secured a 2-2 draw for Rangers against Dundee United at Ibrox. This result prevented Dundee United from claiming a comeback win. Craig Sibbald had put United ahead after Kristijan Trapanovski equalised Thelo Aasgaard's opening goal. Rangers, without a manager, faced a challenging match but managed to avoid defeat.

Rangers dominated the first half, creating numerous opportunities. Their efforts paid off in the 25th minute when Aasgaard scored with a brilliant shot into the top-right corner. He continued to threaten United's defence, forcing a save from Kucherenko just before halftime. Oliver Antman also tested the goalkeeper during this period.

Despite Rangers' pressure, they failed to capitalise on their chances. Trapanovski punished them by scoring past Jack Butland in the 66th minute. Butland was kept busy as he made an impressive save to deny Zachary Sapsford. However, United maintained their attack, and Sibbald scored from distance to give them the lead.

Tavernier's late strike from the edge of the box ensured Rangers shared the points. Butland played a crucial role in securing this draw by making another important save against Trapanovski. The match ended with both teams having reasons to reflect on missed opportunities.

This match marked Rangers' first outing since Russell Martin's departure as manager. They displayed dominance in the first half with 23 shots but only five were on target. Their expected goals (xG) stood at just 1.08, highlighting inefficiencies in front of goal and allowing United back into the game.

Dundee United's resilience on away grounds has been notable this season. They remain unbeaten on their travels with one win and three draws, scoring at least twice in each away fixture so far. This consistency on the road contributed to their ability to challenge Rangers effectively.