Rangers 2-2 Benfica: Gerrard's men stunned by another two-goal comeback

By Daniel Lewis
Benfica midfielder Pizzi
Goals from Scott Arfield and Kemar Roofe were not enough as Rangers conceded quick-fire goals to draw 2-2 with Benfica

Ibrox, November 27: Rangers let slip a late two-goal lead against Benfica for the second time in a month to draw 2-2 in Thursday's Europa League clash at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard's men were cruising at 3-1 in the reverse fixture with 13 minutes to go, only to switch off and draw 3-3 to leave the sides level on points in Group D.

History repeated itself in Glasgow as Scott Arfield's early strike and Kemar Roofe's superb second from 20 yards put the home side in control.

However, an unfortunate James Tavernier own goal with 12 minutes to go was followed soon after by a Pizzi drive to help Benfica snatch another crucial point, ensuring Rangers still have work to do to progress to the last 32.

Story first published: Friday, November 27, 2020, 3:30 [IST]
