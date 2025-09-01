PKL 2025: Defenders Sumit, Ashu shine on the night as UP Yoddhas claw their way back against Patna Pirates

Football Rasmus Hojlund Returns To Serie A With Loan Move To Napoli From Manchester United Rasmus Hojlund has completed a loan move to Napoli from Manchester United, aiming to revitalise his career in Serie A. The deal includes an obligation for a permanent transfer. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 23:46 [IST]

Rasmus Hojlund has returned to Serie A, joining Napoli on loan from Manchester United. The deal includes a requirement for a permanent transfer. Hojlund, who moved to United in 2023 from Atalanta for £64 million, struggled to make an impact in the Premier League. He scored 26 goals in 95 matches for United but fell down the pecking order after new signings.

Napoli's squad has been strengthened by Hojlund's arrival, and he will reunite with former teammate Scott McTominay. McTominay has thrived under Antonio Conte since leaving Manchester for Naples. During his time at Atalanta in the 2022-23 season, Hojlund impressed with nine goals and two assists in 32 Serie A games.

Alongside Hojlund, Napoli confirmed Eljif Elmas' return on loan. The midfielder's deal is valued at around £2 million, with an option to buy for an additional £16 million. Elmas previously played five years at Napoli before moving to RB Leipzig in 2024 for £23 million but had limited opportunities there.

Elmas spent part of the 2024-25 season on loan at Torino, making 13 appearances. In his first spell at Napoli, he played 189 times and contributed to their Coppa Italia win in 2019-20 and Serie A title three years later. His return adds depth to Napoli's midfield options.

On deadline day, Napoli also saw Alessandro Zanoli leave for Udinese on loan. This agreement reportedly includes an obligation to purchase the defender permanently. These moves reflect Napoli's strategy to strengthen their squad while managing player departures effectively.

The summer transfer window saw significant changes at Manchester United as well. Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko joined Ruben Amorim's team with substantial fees involved. These additions pushed Hojlund further down the list of attacking options available to the manager.

The moves highlight a busy period for both clubs as they aim to bolster their squads ahead of the new season. With these strategic transfers, both teams are looking to achieve success domestically and in European competitions.