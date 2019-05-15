RB Leipzig chief executive links Timo Werner to Liverpool

Bengaluru, May 15: Timo Werner could still head to Liverpool this summer after RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff maintained they are no closer to a deal with Bayern Munich.
The 21-year-old who has been making headlines in the German league and gaining attraction from all over the world looks set to leave Leipzig at the end of this season.
The German attacker only has a year left in his contract and reportedly is reluctant to sign a new deal. Leipzig although are not keen to let the player go by any means and already offered an extension, however apparently the 23-year-old has not changed his mind and it now may finally initiate the Bundesliga side bending their resolution in Summer.
Strong rumours in Germany suggested that the player would love to remain in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich believed to have been leading the chase for his signature.
However, while speaking recently, Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff now has put hopes for other European sides as well as Liverpool as he suggested that the club are yet to agree terms with Bayern, and the striker may even prefer a move to the Premier League.
"The situation is still the same. Timo Werner would rather not sign an extension," he told Sky, cited by BuliNews.
"But that could change. I don’t think it’s completely out of the question that he could extend his deal. We haven’t talked to Bayern Munich about Timo Werner yet.
"Maybe he doesn’t even want to go to Munich. Maybe he would rather join Tuchel in Paris, Klopp at Liverpool or Favre at Dortmund."
A new face in Liverpool’s attack is expected to arrive to allow for more rotation with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and improving depth in a key area.
The Reds Manager Klopp is apparently content with the squad but with Daniel Sturridge's contract is up, Divock Origi's future is unknown and Rhian Brewster is a teenager still mastering his trade, Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign a striker to supplement what he already has at Anfield.
And Werner who is well accustomed to playing attacking football and even has the capabilities of playing either side of the wings surely can be a big asset for Klopp.
Although with Bayern looking to overhaul the squad and combine more future German potentials in the sides, Liverpool may face a big challenge convincing him to come to Anfield apparently.
Werner joined Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig in 2017 for €10 million from Stuttgart after his side faced relegation. In his first season, he scored 21 times.
His scoring boot is continuing to develop also this season as well as he has scored 19 goals with 11 assists helping the side getting a Champions League spot for next season and also reaching the German Cup final against Bayern on May 25.