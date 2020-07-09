Football
RB Leipzig sign Henrichs on loan from Monaco

By Sacha Pisani

Leipzig, July 9: Benjamin Henrichs will return to his native Germany after joining RB Leipzig from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco.

Leipzig have signed Henrichs on a season-long loan deal with the option to buy the 23-year-old Germany international in 2021.

However, Henrichs will not be eligible to represent quarter-finalists Leipzig in the Champions League when the tournament resumes in August.

The full-back made 13 Ligue 1 appearances before the French season was cut short in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm happy to be back in Germany after two interesting years in France. RB Leipzig are one of the most exciting clubs in Germany and even Europe and they have qualified for the Champions League again with a young side," Henrichs said.

"The club is very ambitious and they have a clear way of playing football, which impressed me when I was playing for Leverkusen. After the French season was cancelled, I can't wait to get going after such a long break."

The German left Bayer Leverkusen for Monaco in 2018, penning a five-year contract, after featuring 76 times for his boyhood Bundesliga club.

Henrichs is Leipzig's second signing for the new season following Hwang Hee-chan's arrival from Austrian champions Salzburg.

Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 3:40 [IST]
