RB Leipzig midfielder wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, a good deal?

Bengaluru, December 22: If reports in England are to be believed, Tottenham Hotspur are readying a bid for RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. It was initially thought that Mourinho is eyeing the Austrian international as a replacement of his French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele who has emerged as a target for FC Barcelona. However, now it seems that Sabitzer is being targeted by the Lilywhites regardless of the future of Ndombele.
It is also claimed that spurs are willing to pay an amount of £45 million for the 26-year-old former Rapid Vienna man. In this article, we will take a look whether Sabitzer would be a good signing for Spurs or not.
There are very few players in the world who would suit any kind of tactics or system and Sabitzer is one of those very few footballers. The Austrian is a manager's dream thanks to his overall package. The biggest attribute of the 26-year-old is his versatility.
The midfielder can effortlessly slot into any position in the side and look like a natural in that role. Throughout his career, the Austrian international has played in at defensive midfield, central midfield, attacking midfield, right wing, left wing and even as a centre-forward. Such a versatile player would be a welcome addition to any team in the world and would undoubtedly improve Spurs significantly.
Sabitzer might be a versatile player but a disadvantage most of these tactically gifted versatile players face is that they are often used as utility players. However, that is far from the case in case of Sabitzer. The Austrian international excels in every area he has been deployed at in RB Leipzig colours becoming one of the stellar performers at Red Bull Arena. However, he offers his best certainly in the middle of the park with his extraordinary combination of creativity and industry.
In just 203 games for RB Leipzig, Sabitzer has already contributed with 46 goals and 38 assists which show that he can make a difference in the final third. And, what makes the 26-year-old a perfect player for Spurs is that he is already so much effective for a team like RB Leipzig who are famous for their counter-attacking football. Jose Mourinho's brand of football is not exactly similar to that of Leipzig but Sabitzer would be a perfect fit in Mourinho's system that relies heavily on pace and industry.
Mourinho often switches between a 4-2-3-1 and a 4-4-2 system and a player like Sabitzer in the side would be an excellent choice for that change of tactics when needed considering he is equally good on the right flank. Mourinho has used the likes of Mousa Sissoko and Giovani Lo Celso on the right flank in his 4-4-2 system occasionally and Sabitzer would certainly a big upgrade on either of them for such systems. At just 26 years of age, Sabitzer also has his best days ahead of him and that makes him an even more attractive package.