Reading defender beats Gareth Bale for Welsh footballer of the year award

Cardiff, Oct 4: Reading defender Chris Gunter has outclassed Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale to win 2017 Wales Player of the Year, ending Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale's four-year run of success.
The Reading right-back collected the player of the year trophy at the 2017 Football Association of Wales awards on Monday night and ended Gareth Bale's domination in the process where they Real Madrid attacker Bale had won the award for the previous four years and six times overall.
"It was a big shock," said Gunter.
"It's a huge honour at any time but especially the way we are doing at the moment with the success we have had and the players I was named alongside.
"It's a huge achievement for myself and I'm really proud."
Gunter is the third most capped outfield player for Wales, 81 with only Welsh legend Gary Speed ahead of him on 85 and Neville Southall on 92.
The Reading fullback has been facing a topsy-turvy ride in the Championship for the last couple of years however he is ever been present in Chris Coleman's national squad and the last time the former Cardiff man missed a Wales game was in October 2010 when he was unavailable for the 4-1 defeat to Switzerland due to suspension.
Apart from Gunter Stoke midfielder Joe Allen won the fans' player of the year whereas Bale was named players' player of the year. Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn was also presented with young player of the year trophy along with Peyton Vincze. Reading midfielder David Edwards won the media choice award.
Wales will play two upcoming important matches against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland and could confirm their qualifications in the final stage of Russia 2018 World Cup by winning both the matches. The Dragons are currently at the second position in the group, four points behind Serbia.