Real Kashmir FC eager to show their strength in I-League

New Delhi, May 31: They didn't just dribble past opponents but also many off-the-pitch obstructions to become Jammu and Kashmir's first football team in I-League and Real Kashmir FC co-owner Sandeep Chattoo said his side is now on a mission to turn Kashmir a paradise for the beautiful game.
The Srinagar-based outfit on Wednesday became the first club from Kashmir to qualify for the top tier after winning the second division league by beating Delhi's Hindustan FC 3-2 in Bengaluru.
The feat of the two-year-old club, coached by former Scotland international and Glasgow Rangers legend David Robertson, is remarkable given that football infrastructure is not exactly the best in the state.
They will play in the I-League 2018-19 season starting September, rubbing shoulders with heavyweights such as Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.
"Considering that there is no proper football infrastructure in Kashmir, it is a big achievement for the club to have reached here. But it is just the beginning," said Chattoo.
"We want to change the whole scenario, we want to bring a football revolution in Kashmir. We have opened the way. We want to make this Paradise on Earth a Paradise for Football," he said.
Congratulations Real Kashmir FC for becoming the first club from Kashmir to qualify for the I-League. I am sure the achievement will inspire the youth to take up the game and take our Country to higher echelons of Indian Football. @IndianFootball @ILeagueOfficial @realkashmirfc pic.twitter.com/a4VCNJTNXs— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) May 30, 2018
He hoped that the success of the team would also inspire youth to join the mainstream via sports. "We want the youth to take up football instead of pelting stones. We want to engage them in football and sports activities and channelise their energy," said Chattoo.
Defender and vice-captain Muhammad Hammad said the feat will inspire the Kashmiri youth to take up football.
"Our club qualifying for the I-League should inspire them. Clubs like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will come to play in Srinagar and I hope that should divert their energy to pursuing the sport as a career," said the 22-year-old B. Com second year student from Srinagar.
The journey to the top tier was, however, far from easy for the side.
"When we went for training and anticipated that there could be a bandh or strike the next day, we stayed at our owner's hotel a day before to be safe. The next day we would train," Hamad said. "But we are used to this and we concentrate on football."
Asked why he chose to name his club Real Kashmir FC, Chattoo said, "It is simple, we want to show the real face of Kashmir with boys and kids playing in football just like in any other part of the country not bothering about militancy."
"We have two foreign players and two foreign coaches (head coach and his assistant). We will increase the number of foreign players to five as we will now play in the I-League," he said.
Will be interesting if we can have a team from Kashmir in the I League. High altitude, Different climating condition and football in snow and of course connecting with the people. @mehrajwadoo @ishuberk pic.twitter.com/cpwEK2ZnO1— Gumpe Rime (@gumpe) May 30, 2018
Hammad rued the lack of infrastructure and urged the state government to upgrade the ground his club is using. The club does not have a ground of its own and the players train at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) ground which is an open field without fencing.
"There is just one washroom and two very small dressing rooms. I hope the state government acts fast and upgrades the facilities so that I-League matches are held in Srinagar," he said.
Chattoo hoped the government would urgently upgrade the facilities at the TRC ground.
"The players have sometimes cleared snow in the stadium before training. The state government has not been supporting us. Instead, it came up with a team of its own which did not even qualify for any basic round.
"We have three months now to upgrade infrastructure and I am sure the government will grab the opportunity. I am sure I-League matches will be held in Srinagar this year," he said.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.