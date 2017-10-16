Real Madrid eyeing three young starlets from FIFA U-17 World Cup

New Delhi, Oct 16: The ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup is currently running on a full song and the enthusiasm for the competition has started to reach its highest peak.
For the first time ever, this competition saw India participate in a FIFA competition which will be played across six cities in India.
Grassroot competitions like this have always produced legendary footballers and in this segment, we are also experiencing something similar from a bunch of young blood.
Since the last couple of years, Madrid have changed their course of transfer as the Los Blancos now not only just target superstars but also scout and sign promising teenagers for their academy who can excel in future.
In the current Madrid team players like Asensio, Mayoral, Nacho all have come out of the ranks the same way and the Real board thus looking closely in the ongoing FIFA from which they can pick proper stars for future.
And according to Popular Spanish newsgroup MARCA, Real Madrid had sent their scouts to watch some of the young lads and have already selected three players from the lot which are reportedly French striker Aminen Gouiri, Brazilian midfielder Alan, and Spanish winger Ferran Torres.
Amine Gouiri has already made his name on the international stage when he became the top scorer during the Euro Under-17 tournament.
The 17-year-old scored eight goals and notched one assist in the course of the tournament and also is the focal point of the promising French team in this World Cup where he has scored four strikes already.
The Olympique Lyonnais forward also played a huge role to help France book their tickets to India as he scored the only goal in their play-off match against Hungary in the last stage of the qualifying round.
The forward is also said to be monitored by big clubs like Manchester United and Juventus but Madrid scouts are anticipating that their strong relationship with the Ligue 1 outfit whom they sold their academy forward Mariano this summer could prove helpful during their efforts to sign the young striker.
Brazil U17 international star Alan, who currently plays his club football for Palmeiras is also on the radar of the Spanish side and after Madrid's signing of Vinicius Jr to Spain next summer for around €45m (£40m), the relation between both the clubs is said to be very healthy and it has been reported that the midfielder's agent Juan Figer already met with Real chiefs over a possible summer transfer to Santiago Bernabeu.
On the other hand, Spanish winger Ferran Torres also making his name in the tournament, helped his team to go past in the knockout stage and was also very close to making a senior debut for his club Valencia.
Valencia boss Marcelinho is believed to be impressed with the youngster's performance and ready to offer him a new deal. The 17-year-old currently has a €8m (£7.1m) release clause in his current deal and if a club like Real Madrid come calling, it will be interesting to see how the situation turns up.