Real Madrid, Barcelona keen to sign Hirving Lozano

London, June 29: Real Madrid will go head to head with Barcelona to sign the 22-year-old Mexican winger Hirving Lozano in this summer transfer window. Lozano was in great form in the previous season for PSV Eindhoven. The player has also shown his class in the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia in the first two matches for Mexico - scoring a goal and providing an assist.
Lozano made 29 appearances for Eindhoven the previous season - scoring 17 goals and assisting in other seven goals. Barcelona had landed French youngster Ousmane Dembele in the previous summer transfer window for a whopping £105 million. But the performance of Dembele has not convinced Barcelona top brass.
So the club management will think of bringing in a new winger for next season. The addition of Lozano will increase their squad depth.
On the other hand, Gareth Bale is on the verge of leaving Real Madrid. So, Real will desperately need a winger to replace him and Lozano could be a great option for them as he can be a long term option.
It was not a season to be remembered in domestic circuits for Real Madrid. Their new coach Juan Lopetegui will surely want to improve on that performance this season. So they will look for reinforcements in the squad and the inclusion of Lozano will strengthen their side.
