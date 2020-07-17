Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Real Madrid clinch record-extending 34th La Liga title

By
Real Madrid
Real Madrid reclaimed the La Liga crown after three years.

Bengaluru, July 17: Real Madrid regained the La Liga crown after three years as they clinched a record-extending 34th title in the top flight of Spanish football with one game to spare by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema.

Benzema fired through the legs of keeper Sergio Asenjo to put Madrid ahead after 29 minutes and converted a penalty in the 77th to help Real on their way to a remarkable 10th consecutive win since the La Liga season resumed after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic stoppage.

Benzema had put the ball in the net moments earlier after an audacious pass from the spot kick by original penalty taker Sergio Ramos but it had to be re-taken due to encroachment.

The French forward then stepped up to take the penalty himself and slammed it into the bottom corner to score his 21st league goal of the campaign.

1
1075182

Real Madrid have 86 points after 37 games, seven more than deposed champions Barcelona who were beaten 1-2 at home to Osasuna.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Villarreal pulled a late goal back through Vicente Iborra and should have snatched an equaliser in added time, while Real's Marco Asensio thought he had added a third goal later on but it was ruled out by VAR for offside.

After the match Real captain Ramos hoisted the La Liga trophy into the air at the empty Alfredo di Stefano stadium, where the Madrid side have been playing their final games of the season while their Santiago Bernabeu home is being renovated.

"To return after spending three months locked in our homes and to win 10 matches in a row is incredible, but I always believed in my team and knew we could win it," said Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More REAL MADRID News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Real Madrid clinch La Kiga title
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 8:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue