Real Madrid complete signing of Chelsea star Hazard

By Opta
EdenHazard - cropped

Madrid, June 8: Eden Hazard has completed his highly anticipated move to Real Madrid from Chelsea.

The Spanish giants confirmed the signing of the Belgium star on an five-year deal on Friday.

Hazard has been a long-term target for Madrid and hinted after last year's World Cup he planned to leave Chelsea.

But the 28-year-old stayed at Stamford Bridge for another season, helping them to Europa League glory with a brace in the 4-1 final victory over Arsenal in Baku.

After that game, he again suggested he had played his final game for Chelsea and that has proved to be correct.

The former Lille star helped Chelsea win two Premier League and Europa League titles, as well as an EFL Cup and FA Cup during his seven years with the Blues.

He joins Madrid as part of Zinedine Zidane's squad overhaul that has already seen Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao and Luka Jovic move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Story first published: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 1:40 [IST]
