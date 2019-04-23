Real Madrid consider loaning out Gareth Bale

Bengaluru, April 23: Real Madrid are open to loaning out their star winger Gareth Bale next season in order to free up space in the squad as per reports in Spain.
Reports in Spain claim that Real Madrid managing director José Ángel Sánchez and Bale's agents, Jonathan Barnett and Luis Alonso, met in Madrid and allegedly broke the news the Welshman is not in manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans for next season.
Desperate to free up space for a summer overhaul, Real Madrid chiefs are now apparently willing to let Bale go out on loan next season.
They decided a loan deal could solve their problems after receiving no offers for the Welshman despite interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich.
Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are said to have shown no interest in acquiring the ex-Tottenham star.
The Los Blancos are considering loaning out Bale with the option to purchase, similar to what they offered Bayern Munich in 2017 for James Rodriguez.
The German giants signed Rodriguez on a two-year loan paying Real £6m for the Colombian each season with the option to make the deal permanent for £36m.
It is believed by the Real Madrid hierarchy that this deal is the only feasible option for Bale due to his £500,000-a-week wages and their value of a £150m price tag.
Even on loan, his wage is unlikely to be matched by any club in Europe.
It is understood Bale is content with life in Madrid with his family, while he also ranks as the club's highest paid player.
However, having not won a La Liga title in two years manager Zidane is looking to flog up to £430million worth of players.
The Los Blancos have a huge shortlist for the summer which includes high-profile players like Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, Sadio Mane, Declan Rice among others.