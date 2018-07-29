Real Madrid cool interest in Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Bengaluru, July 29: Eden Hazard's long-term speculation regarding a Real Madrid move appears to be coming to an end with the Spanish giants preferring to give greater responsibility to playmaker Isco.
The Chelsea ace had been linked with a move to last season’s Champions League winners after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus this summer.
To ward off interest in their star Belgian, Chelsea had slapped a hefty price on the head of their most priced asset, reportedly demanding a world-record £200million fee.
Any such deal would be complicated to carry out, especially with the English transfer window closing in less than two weeks.
And AS claim the Real Madrid hierarchy have now dampened their interest, with coach Julen Lopetegui preferring instead to give an increased role to playmaker Isco.
Already at Real Madrid, Isco starred under his new boss when the two worked together at national team level with Spain.
Hazard, who moved to Chelsea from Lille in June 2012, has openly flirted with the idea of joining Real Madrid with the 27-year-old dropping a massive hint he wanted to leave Stamford Bridge earlier this summer.
During the World Cup he said: “After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different.
“Certainly, after this World Cup, I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will have the final decision. You know my preferred destination.”
Newly-appointed Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, meanwhile, is said to be ready to make Hazard captain at Chelsea in a bid to keep him at the club.
The Belgium captain has two years remaining on his current deal but stalled on signing new, improved terms.
Chelsea are preparing for a strong comeback season following their poor last campaign and have a new manager at the helm whose ideology is completely different from that of Conte and things could surely change if they can manage to retain Hazard's services.