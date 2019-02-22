Real Madrid could use superstar forward in a swap deal for Eden Hazard or Christian Eriksen

Madrid, Feb 22: Formerly the most expensive footballer in the world, Gareth Bale, could be offered to Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur as part of a sensational exchange deal for either Eden Hazard or Christian Eriksen, according to reports.
Real Madrid have been linked with moves for both players and reports in Spain claim that the out-of-favour Welshman could help get a transfer over the line.
Chelsea superstar Hazard (28) has made it pretty clear that Real Madrid is his dream move while Spurs midfielder Eriksen, also looks set to snub a new deal as he chases a Bernabeu transfer.
Tottenham have the first refusal on Bale (29) as part of the then-world record £86million deal which saw him join Real Madrid in 2013. However, it is reported that Bale does not want to leave Madrid.
The Welsh superstar has failed to sufficiently replace Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu and Real Madrid expected more of him when they forked out for him.
Both Brazil youngster Vinicius Jr and Lucas Vazquez are now ahead of the former Spurs' forward in the pecking order under Santiago Solari. Former manager Zinedine Zidane also used to favour Isco to the Welsh winger.
Real Madrid chiefs are grateful for Bale's outstanding contribution in cup finals, including two goals against Liverpool in last season's Champions League showdown, but are concerned by a number of issues.
The ex-Tottenham star has been plagued by injuries, cannot speak Spanish and has struggled to adapt to life in Madrid, and is not seen as a player who can carry a team. On top of that, he has never been able to win the hearts of the fans.
Bale, who has scored 12 goals in 30 games this season, publicly stated the idea of leaving Madrid after his heroics against Liverpool the last term.
Ronaldo's departure gave him the chance to become the main man in the team but Real's top brass feel he has failed to step up. Bale is under contract until 2022 and Premier League interest in him means his stock is still high.
However, an explosive end to the season could convince Real's hierarchy to stick with him.