Real Madrid eyeing Zlatan Ibrahimovic for January transfer to fill the void left by Ronaldo

Madrid, Oct 23: Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the January transfer window to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo and turn around their recent goalscoring crisis.
Madrid sold their superstar to Juventus this Summer and since then, their fate has turned out to be completely opposite than the Italian side. Madrid, who are winless in last five games, are currently languishing at the 7th place in the league, enduring their worst ever start to a league season. While Juventus have had their best start to the Serie A campaign in their history.
It was always assumed that Ronaldo’s exit would leave a huge gap in Real Madrid’s lineup but the club has been taken by a surprise with the lacklustre performance of the team without the Portuguese.
The Los Blancos have scored only one goal in the last five games, which certainly shows they are lacking a leader and goal scorer up front.
The 33-year-old Portuguese, however, continues to play a big role in Juventus, getting the results for his current team where he has five goals already, contradictory to the Spanish side who are facing serious issues with scoring.
Real Madrid are considering a shock move to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January, according to reports in Spain: https://t.co/VvQXWxXtvJ pic.twitter.com/59x3wiNwYE— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 22, 2018
Now according to various reports with goals seemingly Los Blancos' biggest problem, they are now weighing up the possibility of signing a veteran goal machine, Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January in a short-term fix.
Ibrahimovic joined the MLS side only last year from Manchester United and since then has been a hit. Despite at 37-years of age and written off as being past his prime after injuries scuppered his second season at Old Trafford he has continued proving the doubters wrong. Ibrahimovic has scored an incredible 22 goals in 26 appearances to date proving his goalscoring feat again in a different side.
"I'll make them enjoy." — @Ibra_official pic.twitter.com/q2eyp0WElZ— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) October 21, 2018
The veteran's contract is set to end next season but it is believed that the player is not against the move to Madrid, despite previously turning out for Barca.
However, age being the major factor the move certainly will not be the long-term solution. However, certainly, it can provide assistance in the short term. He has recorded double-digit goal seasons in every season where he’s played at least 20 games since 2002, furthermore, the veteran is habitual in playing in Europe and has the flare and experience needed to turn things around.
Apart from Madrid, the player, however, he has also been linked with a return to Manchester United, where he spent two seasons. It is understood that United are looking for a six months deal with Ibrahimovic in an order to strengthening the goalscoring form again which they are lacking lately after dry runs from Romelu Lukaku.