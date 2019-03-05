Football

Real Madrid fed up with star attacker Gareth Bale

By
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale
Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale

Bengaluru, March 5: Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly fed up with their club record signing Gareth Bale following his horror show against Barcelona in the last El Clasico.

Since his big-money move to Real Madrid from Spurs, Bale was expected to become the dream partner for Cristiano Ronaldo but it never happened mostly due to the injury problems of the Welshman.

However, the Los Blancos still believed in the former Spurs man when Ronaldo left for Juventus last summer and expected him to be their talisman, but the 29-year-old has failed miserably in that and it is reported that the Champions League holders are now fed up with him and want him sold next summer.

Madrid want Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen and are willing to use Gareth Bale to get him, according to reports.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez had hoped the 29-year-old would fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo after he quit to join Juventus last year. But that has not happened and Bale's form has dramatically dipped this season, scoring just 13 goals.

The Welshman even left the Bernabeu before the end of the game after being subbed off to a chorus of boos with 30 minutes of Saturday's El Clasico remaining.

Add to his shocking form the fact his team-mates claim he has not adapted well to life in Madrid, and a return to the Premier League looks on the cards.

Perez is ready to offer £50million-plus Bale to land Eriksen as per reports in England.

Meanwhile, Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has made things worse by blasting the Real Madrid fans as "a disgrace" who should be "ashamed of themselves" after the Welsh star was jeered at the Bernabeu.

The former Tottenham ace was replaced by Marco Asensio after 61 minutes of Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Barcelona and left the stadium after the boos reigned down.

He said, "This generation of Real fans will be talking about Gareth's goals for years to come. Frankly they should be ashamed of themselves.

"Gareth deserves the greatest of respect. The way the Real fans have treated Gareth is nothing short of a disgrace.

"In the six years he has been in Spain, he has won everything. He's one of the best players in the world. Those fans should be kissing his feet."

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 10:56 [IST]
