Real Madrid furious with star midfielder Modric

Bengaluru, August 9: European champions Real Madrid are furious with their Croatian international midfielder Luka Modric and his agents as Italian giants Inter Milan continue to be linked with the World Cup finalist.
The Spanish capital club does not like the moves made by the Croatian’s representatives who are pushing for a transfer to Inter.
At the same time, they are extremely surprised by the attitude shown by the superstar midfielder who is yet to express his position on the subject at hand as he leaves it in the hands of his agents and representatives.
Los Blancos are blaming Vlado Lemic and Predrag Miajtovic, Modric’s two agents, and see them as the culprits of this idea of a transfer away from Real Madrid with Inter as one of the likely destinations.
Modric’s future will be decided with a face to face meeting with club President, Florentino Perez which should be happening soon.
Since being named Inter’s “Mister X” Inter have put off potential transfers for other targets they recently have been following in order to pull off this transfer.
Meanwhile, it is also reported that the Spanish giants are happy to offer Modric a lucrative new deal in order to convince him to stay at Santiago Bernabeu.
Florentino Perez has been strong in his assertions that Modric wouldn't leave the club for a euro less than his 750 million euro buy-out clause, but the situation is a difficult one and a new deal could very well resolve the whole scenario.
Cristiano Ronaldo's buy-out clause was lowered from 1 billion euros to 100 million euros as part of a gentleman's agreement with the president.
It's unclear as to whether or not a similar situation exists where the Croatian is concerned, but Internazionale have certainly been led to believe that a deal is worth pursuing.