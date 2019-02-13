Real Madrid lead race for Juventus star Paulo Dybala

Bengaluru, February 13: Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly dealt a blow in their pursuit of Argentina and Juventus star Paulo Dybala.
The Juventus forward, 25, had a bust-up with manager Massimiliano Allegri last weekend and Real Madrid look the most likely beneficiaries of that.
The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium in recent months after seeing his game time limited following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in the summer.
Manchester United and Chelsea were reportedly interested but according to AS, Real Madrid are the club monitoring his unrest and could give him an escape route.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is understood to be very keen on the former Palermo man and is prepared to offer a staggering £105million to lure him to the Bernabeu.
But Madrid, who sold Ronaldo to Juventus last year, are unwilling to do any swap deals with Juventus, who are reportedly interested in Marcelo and James Rodriguez.
The bust-up with Allegri took place at the beginning of February when Dybala was an unused substitute in the 3-3 draw against Parma and left the bench early.
Allegri confirmed Dybala had apologised for the incident, which led to an argument in front of the squad, and everything was sorted.
He said: "He had an attitude that is not appropriate, he understood that. Case closed.
"He apologised, as it was right to do from a clever boy like him, to whom the club has given important responsibility – the number 10 jersey and the captain's armband when (Giorgio) Chiellini is not available."
But with Dybala reportedly making it clear he wants to leave and James Rodriguez lined up as a potential replacement, the Argentine's future in Turin looks bleak.
If Gonzalo Higuain makes his move to Chelsea permanent, the Argentine duo could rekindle their strike pairing at Stamford Bridge but a move to Real Madrid looks far more likely at the moment.