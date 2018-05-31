Transfer talk: Real Madrid, Liverpool interested in Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois

Bengaluru, May 31: Thibaut Courtois is on the verge of leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window. The Belgian international goalkeeper is certainly unhappy with his situation at Chelsea. The Blues have failed to qualify for the Champions League next season as they finished in the fifth position in the Premier League recently. Courtois is currently considered as one of the top goalkeepers of the world and will not want to miss Champions League football next season.
Courtois’ contract will expire at the end of the next season with the Blues. Several offers have been made by the Chelsea club management to Courtois to sign a new contract. But the player has shown no interest to extend his contract for Chelsea. Previously, Courtois told that he would sign a new contract for the Blues after the signing of a new contract by his Belgium national teammate Eden Hazard. Now, the situation of Hazard too is uncertain at Stamford Bridge. But Hazard has two years left on his contract for Chelsea and the club management will hope that he will sign a new contract in the next season.
If Courtois does not wish to sign a new contract for Chelsea, the club might have to let the player go in this summer transfer window. Otherwise, Courtois will be a free agent at the end of the season.
Real Madrid have shown their interest to bring this young talented goalkeeper in the last few transfer windows. They will surely go for the player if he is available in the transfer market.
On the other hand, Liverpool will also be interested to sign this 26-year-old Belgian goalkeeper. In the Champions League final, the disappointing performance of Loris Karius let them down against Real Madrid and they are desperate to bring a world class goalkeeper into their squad.
Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak are their prime targets in the summer transfer window. Now, it will all depend on Courtois and the Belgian Goalkeeper will probably take the decision about his future at Stamford Bridge after the completion of the World Cup in July.
