Real Madrid looking at two Latin American talents as a cover of Dani Carvajal

Bengaluru, Feb. 1: Real Madrid are likely to be in the market for a right-back in the coming summer with complications surrounding Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola.
Carvajal is still regarded highly by the Los Blancos management and Zinedine Zidane. However his recurring injury issues have made the side look for a perfect cover for him.
The Spanish right-back has only made 10 appearances this season and his fitness has been a topic of discussion largely. Currently 29, Carvajal is not getting any younger, hence Madrid's search for a younger face looks valid.
Madrid's other option Odriozola meanwhile could have been his perfect deputy but it is understood that the 25-year-old is frustrated being in the reserve and likely to force a move next year.
Due to the financial implication brought upon by Covid, the Whites are not in a position to land any big faces thus as per rumours, Florentino Perez is looking at Latin American markets to land young faces. Two young right-backs recently have been linked with them over the same cause and as per a report by Todo Fichajes, these are the two faces catching the attention:
Gonzalo Montiel
The 24-year-old River Plate right-back has been gaining attention from Europe for quite a time. He has recently been linked with several sides which includes West Ham, Lyon, Newcastle and AS Roma. With his contract expiring in June and no contract extension talks ongoing, Montiel could be on the move in January also. But if any potential transfer collapses, Madrid may look at the possibilities to land him on a free transfer in summer. The Argentine right-back is pretty explosive going forward and has been plying in the right-fullback position this year. So far he has 7 assists and a goal to his name this term in the SuperLiga and Libertadores.
Jorge Sanchez
The 23-year-old is another Latin American talent who is plying his trade in the Mexican first division with America. He is also on the radar of La Liga side Real Betis however a deal looks to be far from over right now. He is contracted with the side till 2025 but there is understanding that he could be made available in the region of €10 million. The Mexico international is not much of an attacking threat like the former however is more defensively solid.