Real Madrid record biggest revenue increase in 18 years

Bengaluru, September 9: Champions League record holders Real Madrid have recorded their biggest 12-month increase in revenue in 18 years, according to financial figures released by the club. Real Madrid have had a fantastic run of five years, winning four Champions League, three of them consecutively. Last season was especially good as they gained their third consecutive Champions League crown.
Los Blancos announced an income of €750.9 million (£674m/$874m) for 2017-18, not including fees recouped from player sales. This rise is an 11.3 per cent jump from their figures for the previous season, which is the largest increase since 2000, the time when Florentino Perez first took helm as club president. Perez has enjoyed his time at Real Madrid, introducing the 'Galactico’ era.
Madrid's net profits stand at €31.2 mn, a 45.9 percent increase on the previous financial year. The club's net worth has therefore risen to €494.5 mn. They are in profit for the third year in a row, with net debt now at -€107m (£96m/$125m). That net liquidity increase is €96.7 mn up from last year, which they report as “the greatest reduction to debt achieved by the club in the last 15 years”.
Forecasts suggest a revenue of €752 mn for the 2018-19 season excluding player sales, with pre-tax profits in the region of €43.2m (£39m/$50m).
Despite the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo, who can be attributed to their net value, Real Madrid believe they will continue to dominate the financial markets as well. A lot of faith has been put in Julen Lopetegui to invent a new era at the Santiago Bernabeu.