Real Madrid rejected Philippe Coutinho in 2008

Bengaluru, January 5: Amidst the ongoing Philippe Coutinho saga, a report has emerged recently that Real Madrid passed on the opportunity to sign the talented Brazilian attacking midfielder when he was a teenager.
It is believed that Coutinho's dream move to Barcelona will soon go through as Liverpool are now prepared to discuss with the Catalan giants.
The arrival of Coutinho will surely make Barcelona a lot more stronger than they were and it will be bad news for Real Madrid of course.
Their bigger regret will be that the Spanish capital club rejected the opportunity to sign Philippe Coutinho for just £2.2million back in 2008.
Now, he is all set to become probably the second most expensive footballer in football history after his compatriot and close friend Neymar.
With the Brazilian reportedly on the verge of a £160million transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona, he could have already been playing in Spain a long time ago.
Spanish news-site Marca reports that Real Madrid decided not to bring in Coutinho from Vasco da Gama, and instead plumped for another midfielder, Alipio from Rio Ave.
As luck would turn out, many have probably never heard of Alipio since.
He made appearances for the B and the C teams at the Bernabeu, before being flogged to Portugal and failed to shine there as well.
The 25-year-old is now turning out for Brazilian outfit Vila Nova.
Inter Milan then took advantage of Madrid's error by snapping up Coutinho for £2.2million and since then, Coutinho has become better and better.
Now he is one of the best players in his position and is set to showcase his magic at Camp Nou.
Liverpool reportedly want Barcelona to pay in excess of £134million in total to grant rant the 25-year-old Brazilian’s wish and let him go to the Nou Camp.
Liverpool want Leon Goretzka as Coutinho's replacement but have to contend with Bayern Munich for the German's signature.