Real Madrid set for talks with Gareth Bale

Madrid, June 22: Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale is set for talks with Real Madrid but his agent says there is more chance of him "going to the moon" than joining Arsenal, the rivals of his former club Tottenham Hotspur.
The Welsh winger, 28, netted twice against Liverpool in the Champions League final as Los Blancos secured an incredible third straight European title.
However, he was reportedly devastated not to have started the game and hinted after it that he may need to leave Real as he wants to play more often.
Speaking to the media, his agent confirmed that Bale will soon speak to Real about his future.
Stellar Group chairman Jonathan Barnett said: "I think we have to have a chat with Real Madrid and see where we're going.
"He wants a better year than he had last year. He wants to play more, and that's paramount to him.
"I think he's one of the top three or four players on earth. For somebody like him, he has to play. It's not about money.
"He wants to win the Ballon d'Or and I think he can. I think he's the best (British player abroad) there has ever been in that sense, unless someone can name me someone who's been more successful.
"I think that goal (in the Champions League final) elevated an interest in him. But we already knew how good he is.
"He doesn't need to prove how good he is. It was a magnificent goal and the timing was great too."
Real would want close to £200million for the winger even though he has been starting off the bench. However, it is believed an offer of around £180m could be enough.
He was once the most expensive player in the world but despite all his talent. the price is too much for a 28-year-old injury-prone forward.
Bale would not want to take a pay cut regardless of the breakdown of his relationship with Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu.
He left Tottenham for the Spanish giants in 2013 for a then world-record £86m fee.
Just two years ago, Bale signed a new £650,000-a-week contract before tax and he is now effectively tied to Real until 2022.
Barnett, an Arsenal fan, also admitted there is no chance of former Bale heading to The Emirates.
He added: "I'd love him to play there but it's got as much chance as me going to the moon.
"He loves his life in Spain. He has three children, and he's very happy there. But we have to see. He has to play football."
