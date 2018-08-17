Real Madrid star Luka Modric keen on joining Inter Milan

Bengaluru, August 17: Real Madrid star midfielder Luka Modric is reportedly set to beg the Los Blancos to sell him to Inter Milan this month as the Croatian superstar seeks a new challenge in his career.
The World Cup finalist, 32, is desperate for a new club and is aiming to be out of the Bernabeu ahead of the August 31 deadline.
The former Spurs man is hopeful of bagging a move to the Nerazzurri in the next fortnight, with Inter refusing to give up in their pursuit of the Russia 2018 Golden Ball winner.
And the rumours grew stronger on Wednesday (August 15) after he was left out of Real's starting XI for the Super Cup loss to Atletico Madrid in Tallinn, Estonia.
He, however, came on in the 57th minute but was unable to stop Real Madrid from losing 4-2 after extra-time. Real Madrid director of institutional relations Emilio Butragueno has revealed Modric is going nowhere... because he's happy in the Spanish capital.
Butragueno said: "There is no issue with Modric. He couldn't be happier to continue playing for Real Madrid."
Meanwhile, Inter Milan's pursuit of Modric has reportedly hit a huge speed bump in Tottenham's whopping valuation of Christian Eriksen.
Spurs are demanding a whopping £178million for the Danish playmaker with Real unwilling to sell Modric without a replacement lined-up.
The 26-year-old is a pivotal cog in Mauricio Pochettino's system and chairman Daniel Levy is known as a notoriously tough negotiator.
Additionally, Premier League sides are unable to buy any new players with their transfer window closed, so it would take a huge offer to convince Spurs to part ways with him.
So, it will be hard for Modric to convince Real Madrid to sell him as they are unable to get his replacement.
Also, the Los Blancos have already lost Cristiano Ronaldo this summer and have not replaced him either and there is very little chance that they will let another key player leave this summer.