Real Madrid Starting XI vs Real Sociedad: Antonio Rudiger Out, Will Kylian Mbappe play? Los Blancos Probable Lineup
Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Real Madrid face Real Sociedad in La Liga on September 13, 2025, aiming to keep their perfect start to the new season intact. Below is a full match preview, team news, injury updates, and the predicted Real Madrid starting XI in comma-separated format.

Real Madrid resume their domestic campaign after the September international break against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena, San Sebastián. Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, with three wins from three, and have a six-match unbeaten streak against Real Sociedad. Sociedad, meanwhile, remain winless and sit 16th in the standings, with one loss and two draws.

Real Madrid Team News and Injury Update

Antonio Rudiger has suffered a significant muscle injury and will be sidelined for about two to three months, denying Real Madrid their veteran centre-back for the league trip and their Champions League opener next week. Jude Bellingham is still in rehabilitation after shoulder surgery, targeting a late-September return. Ferland Mendy, Endrick, and Eduardo Camavinga are all unavailable due to ongoing injuries. No fresh concerns have emerged from the international break, leaving manager Xabi Alonso with a strong squad other than the above absentees.

Real Madrid are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, featuring new signings and star attacking options against a Sociedad side struggling for form. With key defensive absences, young talents like Huijsen and Carreras are set to step in, while the trio of Mastantuono, Mbappé, and Vinícius Júnior lead the attack.

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI

Thibaut Courtois, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militão, Dean Huijsen, Álex Carreras, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Fede Valverde, Arda Güler, Franco Mastantuono, Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior