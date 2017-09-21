Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema agrees new deal

Bengaluru, September 21: Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has signed a new four-year deal at the club which includes an astonishing buyout clause of £890million.
The French forward, 29, has put pen to paper on the contract, as he commits his future to the Los Blancos until at least 2021.
The news will come as a huge blow to the host of European giants chasing Benzema, including Arsenal, who may now give up their long pursuit of the star striker.
Benzema has long claimed he would like to finish his career at the Bernabeu and with this contract running up until the age off 33-years-old, he might be able to fulfil his wish.
While the official wage has not yet been announced, Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was said to be considered re-assessing his £150,000-a-week wages.
📝 #Benzema2021 #RealMadrid and @Benzema have agreed an extension to the player's contract until June 30 2021. 👇https://t.co/IM2QWZwGz1— Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) September 20, 2017
The 81-cap France international Benzema has kept hold of his outrageous €1 billion (£890m) release clause.
The Real Madrid man has been at the Bernabeu since the start of the 2009-10 season – when he swapped boyhood side Lyon for the La Liga giants.
Since then he has been important part of the Madrid attacking ranks, most recently a part of the terrific trio called “BBC”, alongside Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.
He said: "When you're at a club and you're a first-team regular, you don't need to look elsewhere - especially when you're at a club like Real Madrid.
"I think we're in one of Real Madrid's best periods ever, it's as simple as that. The team is really very strong."
Orgulloso y feliz de seguir formando parte de esta hermosa aventura en el mejor club del mundo #KBNueve2021 @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/mkbfgQRUFe— Karim Benzema (@Benzema) September 20, 2017
Benzema has featured for a total of 371 times for Real Madrid, scoring an impressive 181 goals - with 122 of those coming in just 247 league games.
His strong performances have long seen him linked with a move away from Madrid - with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger constantly a front-runner.
The Gunners even came very close to landing Benzema back in 2015. However they gave up all hope this summer and instead signed compatriot Alexandre Lacazette in a £42million deal.