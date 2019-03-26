Football

Real Madrid to launch huge bid for Liverpool star Sadio Mane

By
Liverpool star Sadio Mane
Bengaluru, March 26: Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly ready to renew their interest in Liverpool forward Sadio Mane with the return of Zinedine Zidane in the hotseat of the club.

Zidane was keen to sign the Senegal star, 26, last summer but the move fell apart when he opted to quit Los Blancos and now, reports in Spain claim that the Frenchman will launch a £73million bid this summer.

Real Madrid have also been heavily linked with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard. But the Blues' two-window transfer ban could see them hold on to the Belgian, forcing the Spaniards to turn their attention to Mane.

The speedster has been outstanding for the Kop this term bagging 20 goals in all competitions, level with superstar Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool are financially robust and, with Mane’s current deal running for another four years, it would take a huge fee for Kop top brass to even consider doing business.

Jurgen Klopp's side are two points clear of Manchester City after their win at Fulham even though they have played a game more than their rivals.

The Reds return to Premier League action at home to Tottenham before travelling to Southampton.

Mane scored a brace against Bayern Munich to set up a Champions League quarter-final against Porto.

Klopp is looking to go one better than last year when Real beat his Reds in the final.

It was Mane who was the Reds' best player in that game as they lost 3-1 to Zidane's boys who won their third successive Champions League.

A bid of £73million does not seem to be anywhere around the fee Liverpool would accept for one of their best players considering how inflated the market has become in the past two or three seasons but we have to wait and see if Real Madrid can make Liverpool sell their priced asset.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 13:06 [IST]
