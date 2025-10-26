Football Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Where and When to watch LaLiga match in India? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 19:20 [IST]

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: The 262nd edition of El Clásico promises fireworks this Sunday as Real Madrid welcome Barcelona to the Santiago Bernabéu in one of football's most fiercely contested rivalries.

Los Blancos, the reigning La Liga champions, will rely on Lamine Yamal to spearhead their attack, while Barcelona, led by the unstoppable Kylian Mbappé, look to continue their dominance over their historic rivals. Last season, the Catalans claimed victory in all four encounters against Madrid, netting 16 goals across competitions and securing a domestic treble at the expense of Xavi Alonso's side.

However, Real Madrid have hit their stride this season under Xabi Alonso, topping the league with eight wins from nine matches. Barcelona trails by just two points, making Sunday's clash potentially decisive in the early title race.

In terms of fitness, Real Madrid have received a boost. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, and Dean Huijsen have all returned to training and could feature, with Huijsen the most likely inclusion. Ferland Mendy is also available after playing midweek against Juventus. On the downside, David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger remain sidelined, while Dani Ceballos is a doubt.

Barcelona, meanwhile, face a significant injury crisis. Key players Joan García, Marc-André ter Stegen, Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, and Dani Olmo are all out. Raphinha has not returned to training in time, and Jules Koundé's participation remains uncertain. The only encouraging update for Hansi Flick is the likely return of Frenkie de Jong, who will join Pedri in midfield after recovering from illness.

With both sides missing important personnel, tactical acumen and individual brilliance could prove decisive in what promises to be a high-stakes, intense showdown for La Liga supremacy.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How to Watch LaLiga Match on TV and Online in India?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will be live streamed via Fancode app and website from 8:45 pm IST on Sunday (October 26).