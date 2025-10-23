Naz Steps In For Park In England's Lionesses Squad For Upcoming Friendlies Against Brazil And Australia

Football Real Madrid vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match in India, UK, USA and Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 0:35 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Real Madrid vs Juventus Live Streaming: For the first time since 2018, Real Madrid and Juventus are set to renew their storied European rivalry at a packed Santiago Bernabéu, promising another memorable night of Champions League football.

The two continental powerhouses have locked horns numerous times since their first meeting in 1962, but few encounters compare to their 2017 showdown - when Madrid triumphed in Cardiff to become the first club ever to lift back-to-back Champions League titles. Much has changed for both sides since that iconic final, with new managers, revamped squads, and a fresh sense of ambition defining their latest chapters.

Earlier this year, the pair crossed paths in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16, where Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid edged Juventus 1-0. Since then, Los Blancos have been in imperious form, winning 10 of their last 12 games, while Juventus have stumbled - failing to record a victory in their previous six outings ahead of their visit to Madrid.

As El Clásico looms on the weekend, Alonso is expected to manage his resources carefully. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal, both returning from long-term injuries, are back in training but won't feature against Juventus. Antonio Rüdiger, Dani Ceballos, Dean Huijsen, and David Alaba are also sidelined, the latter picking up a calf issue in the recent win over Getafe. That leaves Alonso counting on Federico Valverde and Raúl Asencio to shore up the defense, while a decision remains pending on whether Jude Bellingham will start or be rested for the clash with Barcelona.

Juventus, on the other hand, travel to Spain with mixed news. Fabio Miretti and Edon Zhegrova have both returned to full training and been cleared to play, providing a timely boost for manager Igor Tudor. However, the absences of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal-both nursing knee and thigh injuries-continue to hurt the Italian outfit. Notably, Juve haven't managed a single win since Bremer's injury.

All eyes will once again be on Kenan Yıldız, the 20-year-old Turkish prodigy linked with Chelsea and Arsenal. The young forward has been one of the few bright sparks for the Old Lady and will be tasked with inspiring another standout performance under the Bernabéu lights.

Real Madrid vs Juventus Live Streaming: How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match on TV and Online?

India- The match will be live streamed via SonyLIV app and website from 12:30 am IST on Thursday (October 23).

UK- TV: TNT Sports (and related Discovery+ service), Streaming: Discovery+ app/website for TNT Sports coverage. Additionally, selected matches may be available via Amazon Prime Video. Time: 8:00 PM IST.

USA- TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (plus on-demand via CBS Sports) hold the English-language live rights. Time: 3:00 PM IST.