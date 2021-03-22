Real Madrid want Levante winger as Lucas Vazques replacement: Good move for the Los Blancos?

Bengaluru, March 22: Real Madrid are interested in signing Levante winger Jorge de Frutos this summer and probably as a replacement of Lucas Vazquez.
His contract is set to expire this summer and with any extension talks failing to lead to a resolution, Vazquez is now expected to end his long association with the La Liga champions.
Madrid hence want a new wide for the new campaign and apparently believe De Frutos is the perfect man to replace him, having only sold the 24-year-old to Levante this summer.
Jorge de Frutos's season so far
After a couple of loan spells away at Real Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano, the 24-year-old left Real Madrid permanently last year and it looks to have completely changed his fortune. Primarily a right-sided winger, De Frutos has scored three goals and set up his teammates 10 times in 31 games across all competitions this term.
Transfer Fee
Having only signed for Levante last summer, the Spanish winger is contracted with the club till the summer of 2025 hence he may not be available for cheap. But as per a report of Spanish publication Defensa Central, Madrid still hold 50% of the player’s rights and also have the option of the first refusal on the Spaniard. It could be a big help for Madrid getting him for a lesser amount.
Should Madrid sign him?
Madrid will definitely need a proper replacement of departing Vazquez and De Frutos in that aspect could be a good signing. The youngster already has enough experience of La Liga and considering his former acquaintance with Castilla, he could gel pretty well with the squad. At 24-years of age, he still has plenty of years ahead of him and re-signing him in that aspect also could be a good investment.