Real Madrid want star Spurs midfielder

Kolkata, August 13: Real Madrid are eyeing Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen as a potential replacement for their midfield star Luka Modric should the latter move to Inter Milan amid speculations linking him to Luciano Spaletti's side.
The Danish midfield maestro is locked in Tottenham contract talks but it will be tough for Spurs to make him sign a new deal with the European champions chasing him.
The Spurs playmaker is Real's No.1 choice to replace Modric, who is being chased by Inter Milan.
Eriksen has two years left on his deal and Spurs are desperately trying to tie him down for longer.
However, there has been no agreement between the two parties so far, leaving the door open for Real.
The UEFA Champions League winners on pressure to land former Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois on deadline day and were strongly linked with a £200million move for Eden Hazard.
Courtois went on strike before joining the Spanish giants and then also told Hazard to join him at Santiago Bernabeu.
Even though the transfer window in England is over, the clubs can still sell players and Chelsea cannot relax until the Spanish transfer closes on August 31.
Hazard, just like Eriksen, also has two years left on his contract at Chelsea and Real want him as well as Eriksen.
But Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, who won his first Premier League 3-0 at Huddersfield, says it is "impossible" the Belgian moves before the European transfer window shuts.
Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots revealed back in June that "several" top clubs were looking at him.
He said: "The only thing I can say is that concerning the interest of several clubs in Christian is that we prefer not to comment."
Real signed two of Spurs' best players -- Modric and Gareth Bale -- in the past and Eriksen could be the next.