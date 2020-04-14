Reasons why Real Madrid should sign Erling Haaland ahead of Harry Kane

Bengaluru, April 14: Real Madrid are reportedly looking forward to a blockbuster summer transfer window this time around. If reports in Spain are to be believed, Zinedine Zidane is keen on selling a host of players this summer to cut his squad size shorter and use that money to fund some big-money deals.
Two centre-forwards have been strongly linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. Both strikers would be excellent additions to the Real Madrid side but in this article, we will discuss why the Los Blancos should go all out for Haaland rather than Kane.
There are a number of reasons why Haaland should be the priority target of Zidane and we will discuss them here:
Age
Although Kane is just 26 years of age now which is a perfect age for a move to a club like Real Madrid, Haaland is almost seven years younger than the English skipper. Kane is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world but Haaland, at just 19 years of age, has already shown the world how special he is.
The incredibly talented Norwegian forward has scored 40 goals this season while providing nine assists. He has 12 goals in 11 games since joining Borussia Dortmund in January which shows that he is more than ready for the highest level. With Benzema still pretty much at the top of his game, Haaland would be an excellent deputy to the Frenchman now and can succeed him in a couple of years.
Transfer fee
Harry Kane has recently suggested that he could be on his way out of Tottenham in search for silverware but the unfortunate thing for him is that his contract does not have any release clause. Spurs are known for their stubborn nature in the transfer market and it is believed that Daniel Levy would demand at least €200m for the striker's services. On the other hand, Haaland has a release clause of just €60m in his Borussia Dortmund contract and it looks like a bargain for the quality he has on offer.
If Real Madrid sign Haaland for €60m, they can easily manage to finance a deal for their long-term target Kylian Mbappe who is expected to cost them more than €200m.
Fitness issues
Harry Kane boasted an excellent fitness until the 2018-19 Premier League season. The Englishman seemed like a machine in terms of natural fitness and athleticism. But since last season, the Englishman has struggled with a series of injuries and suffered a season-ending injury on the New Year's Day.
The English skipper was also set to miss the European Championship that was set to be hosted in the summer but now has been postponed to 2021 due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Considering Kane injury records in the past couple of years, Real Madrid should rather turn towards Haaland who is seven years younger and much fresher.