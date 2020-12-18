Football
'Remember the name' - Kai Rooney signs for Manchester United

By Ben Spratt
Kai Rooney signs for Man Utd
Kai Rooney signs for Man Utd

Manchester, December 18: The days of a Rooney scoring spectacular strikes for Manchester United might not be done for good.

Wayne Rooney's record of 253 goals for the Old Trafford outfit remains unmatched, but his son Kai may soon be in pursuit of that benchmark.

The 11-year-old, the former England captain's oldest child, signed for United on Thursday (December 17), his dad revealed on Instagram.

The interim Derby County boss uploaded a picture of Kai signing papers at United next to a Rooney number 10 shirt.

"Proud day," Wayne wrote. "Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son."

Rooney famously made his Everton debut at just 16, meaning Kai could soon be on the big stage if he can match his father's meteoric trajectory.

Story first published: Friday, December 18, 2020, 2:50 [IST]
