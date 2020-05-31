Football
Rennes president rules out Camavinga exit amid Real Madrid links

By Dejan Kalinic
Eduardo Camavinga

Rennes, May 31: Rennes president Nicolas Holveck ruled out an exit for Eduardo Camavinga this close season with the midfielder linked to Real Madrid.

Madrid are reportedly interested in the 17-year-old midfielder as the La Liga giants look for a back-up for Casemiro.

However, Holveck said Camavinga, who is contracted until 2022, would be staying at Rennes for at least another season.

"For Eduardo Camavinga, the project is to continue to progress at Stade Rennais," he told RTL on Saturday (May 30).

"The next season should be that of the consecration in Rennes for him."

Holveck added: "Very sincerely, yes, the project next season will be with Eduardo."

Camavinga made 36 appearances in all competitions for Rennes this season, scoring once.

Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 4:50 [IST]
