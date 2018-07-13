Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Mahrez says Maguire deserves to 'play higher' than Leicester

Posted By:
Riyad Mahrez feels former Leicester City team-mate Harry Maguire can set his sights higher
Riyad Mahrez feels former Leicester City team-mate Harry Maguire can set his sights higher

London, July 13: Riyad Mahrez risked the wrath of Leicester City supporters by suggesting England defender Harry Maguire deserves to play at a club higher up than Claude Puel's side.

Algeria winger Mahrez became Manchester City's record signing when he joined from Leicester for a reported £60million and he used his first news conference at Etihad Stadium to encourage former team-mate Maguire to explore his options away from the Foxes.

I'll play every week, if I deserve to - Mahrez not concerned about game time

Maguire joined Leicester from Hull City in 2017 and made 38 league appearances for the club last season before becoming one of England's stars of the World Cup.

Mahrez was asked whether he anticipated Maguire making such an impact on the world stage and he told reporters: "Of course.

"I always believed that H was a very good player since the day he came to Leicester and the season he had last season.

"It doesn't surprise me the level he was showing at the World Cup."

Maguire scored in England's quarter-final victory over Sweden and emerged as one of Gareth Southgate's most reliable defenders as the Three Lions achieved their best performance at a World Cup since 1990.

Mahrez suggested the 25-year-old could yet find himself playing at a bigger club than Leicester.

He said: "Of course he deserves to play higher but Leicester is a good club as well so it is him that will have to decide."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue