Robert Lewandowski's importance at Bayern Munich this season

Bengaluru, May 25: Robert Lewandowski signed for Bayern Munich in 2014 after an impeccable goal scoring feat with Borussia Dortmund leading them to two league titles. People expected him to further shine at the arch-rival's nest and precisely he looks to be ageing like a fine wine, surpassing in goal-scoring record each and every year.
The Polish international is continuing his stunning form with a consistent performance that will be engraved in the record books. After five straight 40-goal seasons campaign, he looks to be heading towards new benchmarks this season again.
Upon the resumption of the Bundesliga, he has picked up the exact form where he left off. Bayern have won twice since the restart while Lewandowski has scored twice in two games.
With his influence, Bayern once again sit at the top of the Bundesliga despite a struggling start. They also have won every game in the Champions League so far.
We have put together some ridiculous stats of his this season to show just how substantial the Polish striker has been for his side so far.
# At the time of writing Lewandowski has scored 27 goals in Bundesliga in 25 appearances, 11 goals in 6 Champions league matches and 3 in 3 DFB Pokal competition.
# The 31-year-old is the top scorer in every competition he has played so far this season barring the DFL Super cup where he lost against Borussia Dortmund.
# The Polish striker averages a goal every 72.7 minutes for Bayern in 2019-20. No striker in Germany has a better minute per goal ratio than him.
# No player in Europe's top five leagues has scored more goals than him so far.
# Lewandowski just needs three more goals to register his best-ever tally in a season despite playing 12 games fewer to date. He scored 43 goals in 2016-17 season.
# He has scored as many league goals as relegation battling Fortuna Dusseldorf. Further, he has netted more goals in Champions league than 17 teams to qualify for the competition this season, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund etc.
# Lewandowski became the fastest player to score four goals in a Champions League match when the German champions defeated Red Star 6-0 in Belgrade in the group stage.
Without doubt, the Polish striker has been one of the best forwards again this term and the opinion is precisely supported by such a considerable amount of data. His brilliant goal-scoring feat now only strengthens Bayern Munich’s bid for a record-extending eighth straight Bundesliga title. And with so much honour and record to his name, he has little left to prove furthermore.