Roberto Firmino saves two lives with incredible £59,000 donation

Bengaluru, August 10: Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has yet another time proved that he not only has golden feet but also a heart full of gold.
The Brazilian forward is a well-known figure at his hometown for his charitable work and a recent effort of him and his wife has again put him in the headlines.
As reported by Brazilian media Globo Esporte, a family from Brazil have paid tribute to Liverpool striker Firmino and his wife after he donated £59,000 to fund vital treatment for their sick children.
The Brazilian family whose two boys, 4 and 11 months old Joao and Miguel, are suffering from spinal muscular atrophy met financial obstacles to pay for medicine and treatment in America.
The siblings have a spinal muscular atrophy, a muscle-weakening condition that causes problems with movement.
They were in need of £827,032 which is a year's worth of treatment. To raise the amount the couple took help from Social media and started gathering funds for their children. However, they were at one point of time £59,132 short and that's when Firmino and his wife, Larissa Pereira came to their aid and helped them with the remaining amount.
Firmino's wife Larissa reportedly noticed the fundraising post on social media and promptly decided to help the needy. She was apparently reduced to tears during a phone call with the youngster's parents Alex Jose de Amorim and Gracieli Schlemmer - who are from Santa Catarina, in southern Brazil.
The Parents Amorim and Schlemmer wasted no time to thank the pair via social media,
Schlemmer wrote on social media: “On Friday we received a call that left us breathless.
“Larissa Pereira, wife of the player Roberto Firmino, came in contact and left my heart in peace.
“She said: 'Mother, we are donating the value that is missing, 286,000 real (£59,000). I cried so much because we have waited for this moment for a long time.”
Esse momento passou pela minha cabeça varias vezes, mas o sonho era tão distante que hoje ao gravar esse video pra vocês passa um filme na cabeça. O diagnóstico do João e nossa luta com ele a 6 anos. O diagnóstico do Miguel e o desespero tomou conta de nossa casa. Dividimos nossa luta com vocês, nossa vida, a dor diária dos nossos filhos e hoje viemos aqui dividir o momento tão esperado. CONSEGUIMOS!!! SIM NÓS CONSEGUIMOS E VOCÊ QUE ESTÁ LENDO ESSE TEXTO HOJE FAZ PARTE DISSO! Vocês nos ajudaram, cada um como pôde, tivemos doação de centavos, R$ 5,00 , R$ 10,00, R$ 20,00 de todos os valores, tivemos oração, tivemos compaixão, amor, solidariedade. Essa vitória é NOSSA 🙏🏻. Aqui tem ajuda de pai, mãe, filho, amigo, vô, vó, aqui tem doação de um mundo inteiro!!! Na sexta-feira recebemos uma ligação que nos deixou sem ar, a Larissa @larissa_peereira esposa do jogador @roberto_firmino entrou em contato e deixou meu coração em paz “Mãe nós estamos doando o valor que falta 286 mil reais” na hora eu chorei muito porque esperamos por esse momento a muito tempo. Nós temos alguns eventos com datas programadas que vão acontecer, todo o dinheiro que conseguir a mais iremos utilizar totalmente no tratamento deles com fisioterapia, equipamentos para a fisioterapia e tudo que precisarem. A transparência sempre fez parte da nossa campanha por isso iremos dividir com vocês todos os momentos, chegada do remédio, primeira aplicação, fisioterapia, eventos que vão acontecer, compra de equipamentos para montar o quarto da fisio, TUDO! Quero agradecer a TODOS vocês, nunca terei palavras para descrever o que estou sentindo. Amanhã Miguel faz 1 ano e graças a vocês o presente chegou! Vocês SALVARAM a vida dos meus filhos! Aprendemos que UNIO FAZ A FORÇA SIM!!! ⠀A AME não nos venceu 🙏🏻. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Faremos um ao vivo hoje as 23h para falar mais sobre tudo e agradecer a todos. #juntossomosmaisfortes #amejoaoemiguel
A post shared by AME João & Miguel (@amejoaoemiguel) on Aug 6, 2018 at 5:08pm PDT
Firmino, however, has been humble in the wake of his generosity, refusing to talk about his donation to the Brazilian family, but his wife now has come forward to open up on the issue. She says she couldn't overlook helping after knowing the incidents and added she is happy to contribute something to the cause.
Larissa told: “We are moved by stories like this. We are also parents and imagine the pain that this family was going through.
“Roberto is a sensational person, had this noble attitude and helped save two children. The most beautiful thing is that he does it without wanting anything in return. It's from the heart. May it inspire and touch other people.
“There are many good people who think about their neighbours and can help in some way. It is a pity and unacceptable that our country does not provide these medicines, not pay for such treatments to save lives. Very sad.”