Football Robertson Urges Liverpool To Secure Simpler Wins Following Dramatic Late Victory Over Atletico Madrid After a thrilling 3-2 win against Atletico Madrid, Andy Robertson emphasises the need for Liverpool to achieve more straightforward victories this season. Despite their strong start, late winners have become a trend that needs addressing. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

Liverpool's thrilling start to the season continued with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Despite their strong performance, Andy Robertson expressed concern over the team's reliance on late goals. Liverpool have secured wins in all four Premier League matches and their European opener, yet each required a late winner, with Virgil van Dijk scoring a decisive header in the 92nd minute.

Liverpool's ability to secure victories with late goals has been impressive. However, Robertson emphasised the need for more straightforward wins. "We need to get back to winning a bit simpler and easier," he told TNT Sports. The team has given up two-goal leads against Bournemouth, Newcastle United, and Atletico but managed to recover each time.

Arne Slot's side showed improvement compared to previous matches. Early goals from Robertson and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a strong start, but missed opportunities allowed Atletico's Marcos Llorente to level the score. Llorente, who had previously scored twice at Anfield in 2020, added another double this time.

Virgil van Dijk acknowledged Liverpool's knack for finding ways to win despite challenges. "I think we showed many times that we are capable of doing it," he said after scoring the winning goal. The team has netted six times from the 88th minute onwards this season, highlighting their resilience.

The assistant manager humorously remarked on the stress of these close finishes, saying he's "getting too old for it." Robertson echoed this sentiment, noting how fans must feel during such tense moments. Despite the excitement, there's a desire for more comfortable victories.

Upcoming Challenges

Looking ahead, Liverpool aim for an easier match against local rivals Everton at Anfield on Saturday. The team hopes to maintain their winning streak without relying on last-minute heroics. As they continue their campaign, finding balance between thrilling finishes and straightforward victories remains crucial.

Liverpool's journey this season has been marked by resilience and determination. While late goals have brought success so far, there's an understanding within the team of the importance of securing wins more comfortably in future matches.